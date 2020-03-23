Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,568.21% and a negative return on equity of 209.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XERS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 2,198,541 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,173,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XERS opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

