Analysts Set $4.25 Price Target for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX)

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ rating score has declined by 19.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lineage Cell Therapeutics an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of LCTX opened at $0.81 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.