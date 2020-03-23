Analysts Set Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) Price Target at €41.45

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.45 ($48.20).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKB shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €50.60 ($58.84) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

SKB stock opened at €14.68 ($17.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.07. Koenig & Bauer has a fifty-two week low of €18.99 ($22.08) and a fifty-two week high of €48.04 ($55.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $242.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.83.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

