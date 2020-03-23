ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. ANON has a market cap of $41,601.69 and approximately $9.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.02709705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00191021 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00042115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

