Apc Technology Group (LON:APC) Receives Media Impact Rating of -2.50

News coverage about Apc Technology Group (LON:APC) has trended negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apc Technology Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Apc Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.74 ($0.14). The company has a market cap of $18.03 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.25.

About Apc Technology Group

APC Technology Group PLC designs, specifies, and distributes specialist electronic components and systems, lighting technologies, and connectivity products in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers electronic components, including power supplies, avionics data bus, semiconductors and opto electronics, high voltage and temperature products, passive components, hybrid and electric drivetrain solutions, and electromagnetic solutions, as well as oil and gas, space, and power control products.

