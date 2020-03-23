Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

