Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

