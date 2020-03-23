Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.00

News articles about Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ashford earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ AINC opened at $6.00 on Monday. Ashford has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $58.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

