AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Media Impact Score of -1.20

Headlines about AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a coverage optimism score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,862.14 ($103.42).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 6,891 ($90.65) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,243.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,327.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

