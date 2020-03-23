AstroNova Inc (ALOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

AstroNova has a payout ratio of -87.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

ALOT opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.32%. Research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

