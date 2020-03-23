Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.47. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 148.22% and a negative net margin of 458.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Athersys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Athersys by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Athersys by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $4,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

