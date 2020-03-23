Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.54. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

