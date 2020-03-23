Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,818,000 after buying an additional 297,215 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $27,724,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $15,619,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. TheStreet raised shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $125.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.66, a PEG ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.43. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

