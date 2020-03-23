Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Avid Bioservices posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $401,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,610. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 804,833 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 961,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 324,471 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 264,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.60.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

