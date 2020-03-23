Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,811,000 after buying an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE BMO opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

