Benchmark Cuts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $36.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Trip.com Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

