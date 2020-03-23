BidaskClub Upgrades ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to “Sell”

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $489.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.96.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $76,681.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,271.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $540,186.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,843,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,558.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,401 shares of company stock valued at $930,154 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,638 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 177,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 140,447 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

