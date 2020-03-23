Biocept (BIOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.89.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

