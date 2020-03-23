BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Benchmark

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $82.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BEAT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BioTelemetry from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.29.

BEAT stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

