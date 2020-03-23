BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells $36,912.00 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,455.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BJ opened at $24.69 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $31.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

