Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FMC were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $65.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their price objective on shares of FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.78.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

