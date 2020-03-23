Booking Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $5.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,955.77.

Booking stock opened at $1,177.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,736.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,923.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,150.00 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

