Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $85.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.18.

BAH stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,655,000 after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,792,000 after acquiring an additional 84,510 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,479,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

