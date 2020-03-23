Brickworks (ASX:BKW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.69

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$13.69 ($9.71) and last traded at A$14.84 ($10.52), with a volume of 483819 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$15.37 ($10.90).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$18.39 and a 200 day moving average of A$18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37.

About Brickworks (ASX:BKW)

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

