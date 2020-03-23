Brisbane Broncos Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BBL)

Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $40.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brisbane Broncos has a 52-week low of A$0.41 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of A$0.50 ($0.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.43.

About Brisbane Broncos

Brisbane Broncos Limited operates and manages the Brisbane Broncos Rugby League Football Team in Australia. The company is headquartered in Red Hill, Australia. Brisbane Broncos Limited is a subsidiary of Nationwide News Pty Ltd.

