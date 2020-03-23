Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Announce ($1.42) EPS

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $36.24 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,961 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.