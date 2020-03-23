Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter Bank and Trust.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter Bank and Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CARE opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 425.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

