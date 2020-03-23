Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.79 Million

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post $163.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.40 million and the lowest is $162.00 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $139.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $680.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.50 million to $709.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $700.54 million, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $740.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $11,338,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,096,000 after buying an additional 328,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2,763.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

