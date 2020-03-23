Brokers Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $10.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $12.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $11.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $44.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $53.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

GOOGL opened at $1,068.21 on Monday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,377.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $764.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

