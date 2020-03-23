BTIG Research Trims Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Target Price to

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from to in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Argus upped their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

LEN stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,779,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

