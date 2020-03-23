Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadiz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of CDZI opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 49.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

