Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CALM. Stephens raised Cal-Maine Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 0.34. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,862,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,383,000 after acquiring an additional 318,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 183,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,785,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,309,000 after acquiring an additional 359,707 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 611,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

