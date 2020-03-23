Canaccord Genuity Cuts Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$16.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.80.

ALA opened at C$12.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.3799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Altagas’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

