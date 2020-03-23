Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Earns Media Impact Rating of -3.00

News articles about Carnival (NYSE:CUK) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Carnival’s score:

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CUK stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $56.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.34%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.