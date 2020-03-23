Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPRX. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

