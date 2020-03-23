Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) & Laboratory Corp. of America (NASDAQ:LH) Head to Head Analysis

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centogene and Laboratory Corp. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Laboratory Corp. of America 2 3 8 0 2.46

Centogene presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.82%. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus price target of $199.66, suggesting a potential upside of 86.18%. Given Laboratory Corp. of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laboratory Corp. of America is more favorable than Centogene.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centogene and Laboratory Corp. of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $47.81 million 8.74 -$12.95 million N/A N/A Laboratory Corp. of America $11.55 billion 0.90 $823.80 million $11.32 9.47

Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Centogene.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and Laboratory Corp. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A Laboratory Corp. of America 7.13% 15.37% 6.32%

Summary

Laboratory Corp. of America beats Centogene on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and medical drug monitoring; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, it provides technology-enabled solutions, including a suite of applications to enable patients, healthcare providers, health systems, accountable care organizations, and insurers with convenient and secure access to LCD's data and services, as well as billing for laboratory services. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has collaborations with the Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, Yale University, and QIAGEN N.V. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

