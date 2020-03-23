Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CENT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

