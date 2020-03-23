ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,243,300.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,298,874 shares in the company, valued at $94,276,822.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 773,347 shares of company stock worth $32,765,288. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $126,536,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

