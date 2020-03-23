Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

