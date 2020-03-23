CIBC Cuts ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$44.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.50 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$33.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.39. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52 week low of C$32.11 and a 52 week high of C$54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.42.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

