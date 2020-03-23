Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.50% of Co-Diagnostics worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

