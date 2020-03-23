Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.60 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous interim dividend of $1.55.

ASX:COH opened at A$159.41 ($113.06) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$220.30 and its 200-day moving average is A$220.69. Cochlear has a 52-week low of A$164.00 ($116.31) and a 52-week high of A$254.40 ($180.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11.

Get Cochlear alerts:

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.