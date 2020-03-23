Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.60 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous interim dividend of $1.55.
ASX:COH opened at A$159.41 ($113.06) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$220.30 and its 200-day moving average is A$220.69. Cochlear has a 52-week low of A$164.00 ($116.31) and a 52-week high of A$254.40 ($180.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11.
About Cochlear
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.
