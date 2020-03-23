Comparing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 9 16 0 2.64

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $82.70, suggesting a potential upside of 137.03%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and EOG Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust $54.18 million 0.15 $12.62 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $17.38 billion 1.17 $2.73 billion $4.98 7.01

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 23.98% 6.20% 6.20% EOG Resources 15.74% 13.89% 7.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,928 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,532 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 614 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 4,687 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

