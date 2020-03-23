Contrasting Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) & Hartford Financial Services Group (NASDAQ:HIG)

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) and Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A Hartford Financial Services Group 10.05% 13.60% 3.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hartford Financial Services Group $20.74 billion 0.54 $2.09 billion $5.65 5.53

Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Hartford Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 8 0 2.62

Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 107.07%. Given Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Summary

Hartford Financial Services Group beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages. This segment provides its products and services through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent agents, brokers, and wholesalers. The company's Personal Lines segment offers automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment offers group life, and accident and disability coverages, as well as other group coverages to members of employer and affinity groups, and associations through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

