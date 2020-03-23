Contrasting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunic has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Immunic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Immunic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.93%. Immunic has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 688.95%. Given Immunic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunic is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Immunic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.87 million ($2.99) -4.38 Immunic N/A N/A -$41.47 million ($4.52) -1.12

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Immunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.14% -54.38% Immunic N/A -81.30% -74.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Immunic shares are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.9% of Immunic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats Immunic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40 co-stimulatory receptor; and KPL-045, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD30 ligand co-stimulatory molecule. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of RORyt; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.