Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.14

Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.14 ($0.81) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.70), with a volume of 588971 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.17 ($0.83).

The stock has a market cap of $956.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.74 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.55%.

In other news, insider Garold Spindler bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$914,400.00 ($648,510.64).

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company operates through four segments: Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier. It owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects, including the Curragh mine complex located in the Bowen Basin of Queensland, Australia; and the Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier mine complexes located in the Central Appalachian region in Virginia and West Virginia, the United States.

