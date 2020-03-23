Credit Suisse AG Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $5,556,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 333,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SITC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point cut shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $273,197. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SITC stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

