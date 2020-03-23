Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price

News stories about GameStop (NYSE:GME) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GameStop earned a news sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

NYSE GME opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $276.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

