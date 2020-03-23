Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Share Price

News coverage about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $8.94 on Monday. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

