Critical Review: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CBTX alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CBTX and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 1 0 0 2.00 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 2 0 2.67

CBTX presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.98%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 43.83%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBTX and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $172.02 million 2.20 $50.52 million $2.02 7.45 NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of CBTX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 29.37% 9.75% 1.49% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CBTX beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.